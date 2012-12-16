SEOUL, Dec 17 Seoul shares are likely to inch
down on Monday, taking a breather after the main board rose 1.9
percent last week to nine-week highs.
"As the KOSPI saw such strong upward momentum in a short
period, a brief pause is inevitable," said Lee Seung-woo, an
analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities.
Sentiment will also be hurt by uncertainty surrounding U.S.
"fiscal cliff" negotiations, which helped U.S. stocks end lower
on Friday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.4 percent at 1,995.04 points on Friday.
South Korea's presidential elections on Wednesday are not
expected to have a large effect the main board this week, said
Eugene Investment & Securities analyst Kwak Byung-ryeol, as the
market has historically been affected more by external factors
than domestic politics.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:42 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,413.58 -0.41% -5.870
USD/JPY 84.11 -0.24% -0.200
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.704 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,695.09 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE $86.73 0.98% 0.840
DOW JONES 13135.01 -0.27% -35.71
ASIA ADRS 125.98 0.50% 0.63
-------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**KT **
KT Corp said in a regulatory filing late Friday it was
considering buying a stake in a Moroccan telecommunications
firm. Reuters reported earlier that the South Korean firm is
interested in bidding for Vivendi' 53 percent stake in Maroc
Telecom.
**TONG YANG SECURITIES **
Tong Yang Securities Inc said in a regulatory filing late
Friday it was in talks with local private equity fund Vogo
Investment to give up its call option and sell at least part of
its remaining stake in Tong Yang Life Insurance Co Ltd
.
Vogo is currently the largest shareholder in Tong Yang Life
Insurance.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)