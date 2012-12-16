SEOUL, Dec 17 Seoul shares are likely to inch down on Monday, taking a breather after the main board rose 1.9 percent last week to nine-week highs. "As the KOSPI saw such strong upward momentum in a short period, a brief pause is inevitable," said Lee Seung-woo, an analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities. Sentiment will also be hurt by uncertainty surrounding U.S. "fiscal cliff" negotiations, which helped U.S. stocks end lower on Friday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.4 percent at 1,995.04 points on Friday. South Korea's presidential elections on Wednesday are not expected to have a large effect the main board this week, said Eugene Investment & Securities analyst Kwak Byung-ryeol, as the market has historically been affected more by external factors than domestic politics. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:42 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,413.58 -0.41% -5.870 USD/JPY 84.11 -0.24% -0.200 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.704 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,695.09 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $86.73 0.98% 0.840 DOW JONES 13135.01 -0.27% -35.71 ASIA ADRS 125.98 0.50% 0.63 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends lower on Apple,'cliff'uncertainty >Prices rise as tame inflation supports Fed policy >Yen slumps to 20-mth low following LDP victory >Oil rises on China data as Jan.Brent nears expiry ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KT ** KT Corp said in a regulatory filing late Friday it was considering buying a stake in a Moroccan telecommunications firm. Reuters reported earlier that the South Korean firm is interested in bidding for Vivendi' 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom. **TONG YANG SECURITIES ** Tong Yang Securities Inc said in a regulatory filing late Friday it was in talks with local private equity fund Vogo Investment to give up its call option and sell at least part of its remaining stake in Tong Yang Life Insurance Co Ltd . Vogo is currently the largest shareholder in Tong Yang Life Insurance. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)