* Samsung Elec reverses losses, ticks up 0.4 pct
* Auto shares lose ground on export concerns over weak yen
* Food makers gain on plan for price hikes
SEOUL, Dec 17 South Korean shares were nearly
flat in choppy trading as investors shied away from large bets
due to uncertainties such as the coming presidential election
and U.S. fiscal concerns.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.1 percent lower at 1,993.13 points as of 0230 GMT Monday,
boxed in a range after the main board rose 1.9 percent last week
to nine-week highs following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision
to keep buying assets.
"The main board is mostly treading water on concerns that
U.S. fiscal negotiations might not reach a partial resolution
before year's end, while investors refrain from large bets
before the presidential election [on Wednesday]," said Kim
Soon-young, an analyst at IBK Securities.
Kim added retail investors' profit-taking was keeping the
main index below the 2,000-mark.
South Korea's presidential elections on Wednesday are not
expected to have a large effect on the main board this week,
said Eugene Investment & Securities analyst Kwak Byung-ryeol, as
the historically the market has been affected more by external
factors than domestic politics.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
reversed earlier losses by rising 0.5 percent near mid-session,
nearing last Thursday's record high of 1.533 million a per
share.
Auto shares lost ground, with Hyundai Motor falling 2.4
percent while sibling Kia Motors slid 4.1 percent.
Concerns have increased over how the weakening yen would
lend a competitive edge to Japanese rivals of South Korean
automakers following Sunday's landslide win by Japan's
conservative Liberal Democratic Party, which favours aggressive
monetary easing.
But food manufacturers gained, with CJ Cheiljedang Corp
rising 3.6 percent. A spokeswoman for the country's
largest food processor said it intends to raise food prices
after the presidential election. Other food makers are expected
to follow suit.
Declining shares outnumbered winners 439 to 328 around
mid-session
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.1
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.3 percent
lower.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)