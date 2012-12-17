SEOUL Dec 17 South Korean shares fell on Monday
with automakers leading the decline over worries that a weaker
yen will give a competitive edge to Japanese rivals following
the election of a conservative Japanese party that favours
aggressive monetary easing.
Uncertainty over South Korea's presidential election and
U.S. fiscal talks also weighed, with investors booking profits.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.6 percent to close at 1,983.07 points, losing additional
ground from a nine-week high reached last Thursday.
Hyundai Motor fell 2 percent while Kia Motors
slid 3.6 percent.
Japanese voters handed the Liberal Democratic Party a
landslide victory, pushing the yen to a 20-month low which would
help lower the costs of Japanese exports.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
also fell 0.8 percent, spurred by profit taking.
"Local institutions took profits on concerns that U.S.
fiscal talks will be difficult to conclude by the end of the
year if negotiations aren't wrapped up by this week," said Lee
Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.
"As Wednesday's presidential election adds to the
uncertainty, investors are expected to avoid large bets and take
profits this week."
But food manufacturers gained, with CJ Cheiljedang
Corp rising 3.4 percent. A spokeswoman for the
country's largest food processor said it intends to raise food
prices after the presidential election. Other food makers are
expected to follow suit.
Declining shares outnumbered winners 501 to 310. The KOSPI
200 benchmark of core stocks closed down 0.7 percent,
while the junior KOSDAQ slid 1.3 percent lower.
Move on day -0.6 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011
Change on yr +8.6 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Chang Seongwon; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)