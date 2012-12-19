SEOUL, Dec 20 Seoul shares look set to resume trade on a softer note on Thursday after Wednesday's presidential election, with many traders expecting talk of fresh stimulus measures from the government. Conservative Park Geun-hye from the ruling party won South Korea's presidential election on Wednesday, beating her left-wing challenger, human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in. "There have been hopes of economic stimulus by a new president, but the president-elect has yet to show her cards. Therefore, the stock markets will react calmly today although individual stocks or sectors may be affected," said Kim Hyeong-ryol, an analyst at Kyobo Securities. Park, who will be the country's first female leader when she takes office in February next year, pledged moderate reform of South Korea's big, family-owned conglomerates and to lift small and medium-sized business. She also vowed to help the KOSPI reach 3,000 points during her five-year term. On the previous trading session on Tuesday, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rebounded 0.51 percent at 1,993.09 points. U.S. stocks sold off late in the day to close at session lows on Wednesday as talks to avert a year-end fiscal crisis turned sour, even as investors still expect a deal. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:23 GMT-------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,435.81 -0.76% -10.980 USD/JPY 84.19 -0.25% -0.210 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.807 -- -0.014 SPOT GOLD $1,665.85 -0.04% -0.710 US CRUDE $89.51 1.80% 1.580 DOW JONES 13251.97 -0.74% -98.99 ASIA ADRS 130.01 0.85% 1.10 ------------------------------------------------------------->Wa ll St falls as 'cliff' talks sour,but hope remain >Bonds rally as higher yields lure buyers >Euro rises broadly on firm German data >Oil rises on U.S. budget deal hopes,demand optimism ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ** The world's top smartphone maker on Tuesday said it would drop lawsuits aimed at banning the sale of Apple Inc. products in Europe just a day after scoring a victory in a battle in the United States with the maker of iPhones. **KB FINANCIAL GROUP ** The financial firm's board rejected what would have been a roughly $2.1 billion acquisition of ING Groep NV's South Korean insurance unit after mulling over the deal for months. **HYUNDAI MOTOR ** The South Korean carmaker is recalling about 13,500 of its 2012 Veloster models with sunroofs that may shatter while the car is moving, the company and U.S. safety regulators said. nL1E8NJ5W3 **HANWHA CHEMICAL ** The chemicals firm said on Tuesday that a 764 billion won licence deal for its biosimilar product with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research was cancelled by the latter. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Eric Meijer)