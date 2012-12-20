* Builders, brokerages gain after S.Korea picks new
president
* KB Financial, Hanwha Chemical lose ground
SEOUL Dec 20 Seoul shares trimmed gains after
touching their highest point in more than 10 weeks on Thursday,
as jitters about the U.S. fiscal cliff overshadowed hopes of
economic stimulus in South Korea following the election of a new
president.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.23 percent at 1,997.77 points as of 0213 GMT after rising to
2,006.08 points, its highest since Oct. 5.
"The election results have eased policy uncertainty, and
raised hopes of economic stimulus. But the global economy is a
more important factor," Cho Young-hyun, an analyst at Hana
Daetoo Securities.
Conservative Park Geun-hye from the ruling party won South
Korea's presidential election on Wednesday, beating her
left-wing challenger, human rights lawyer Moon
Jae-in.
In the United States, President Barack Obama and
congressional Republicans struggled to come up with a deal to
avoid early 2013 tax hikes and spending cuts that many
economists say could send the U.S. economy into recession.
Foreign investors were set to extend their buying streak
into the 15th consecutive session, propping up the index,
whereas retail and institutional investors were net sellers in
morning trade.
Builders gained ground on expectations of policy by the
president-elect to lift the country's lacklustre housing sector,
with Daeoo Engineering & Construction up 3.4 percent
and GS Engineering & Construction rising 2.7
percent.
Brokerages also firmed, after Park vowed to help the KOSPI
reach 3,000 points during her five-year term. Samsung Securities
gained 2.3 percent and Daeshin Securities
climbed 3.3 percent.
Small-capitalisation stocks reportedly related to Park's
brother or relatives rallied by the daily limit of 15 percent.
Market heavyweights lost ground, with Samsung Electronics
down 1.1 percent and Hyundai Motor
trading flat.
KB Financial Group fell 2.1 percent after its
board rejected what would have been a roughly $2.1 billion
acquisition of ING Groep NV's South Korean insurance
unit.
Hanwha Chemical lost 2.4 percent after a 764
billion won licence deal for its biosimilar product with Merck
Sharp & Dohme Research was cancelled by the latter company.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Gallagher)