* Builders, brokerages gain after S.Korea picks new president

* Insurers climb after Moon fails in race

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, Dec 20 Seoul shares rose on Thursday, bucking declines in other Asian markets, after the election of South Korea's new president raised hopes for policies to boost sectors from property to stock markets.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.32 percent at 1,999.50 points after rising as high as 2,006.08 points, its highest intraday level since Oct. 5.

"The election results have eased policy uncertainty, and raised hopes of economic stimulus. But the global economy is a more important factor," said Cho Young-hyun, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.

Conservative Park Geun-hye from the ruling party won South Korea's presidential election on Wednesday, beating her left-wing challenger, human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in.

Gains were capped by U.S. jitters as President Barack Obama and congressional Republicans struggled to come up with a deal to avoid early 2013 tax hikes and spending cuts that many economists say could send the U.S. economy into recession.

Foreign investors extended their buying streak into a 15th consecutive session, propping up the index.

Builders gained ground on expectations of policy by the president-elect to lift the country's lacklustre housing sector, with Daewoo Engineering & Construction gaining 4.8 percent and GS Engineering & Construction rising 4.3 percent.

Brokerages also firmed, after Park vowed to help the KOSPI reach 3,000 points during her five-year term. SK Securities rose 2.6 percent and Daeshin Securities climbed 3.9 percent.

Insurers were among the best performers after Moon, who pledged to beef up public insurance, failed in the presidential race. Dongbu Insurance rallied 6.3 percent, while LIG Insurance jumped 5 percent.

Small-capitalisation stocks reportedly connected to Park's relatives, such as Dayou Smart Aluminium , rallied by the daily limit of 15 percent. By contrast, those linked to Moon, such as Wooridul Life Sciences, tumbled 15 percent.

Market heavyweights lost ground, with Samsung Electronics down 0.8 percent and Hyundai Motor falling 0.7 percent.

Move on day +0.32 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012

Change on yr +9.52 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981

($1 = 1072.5000 Korean won) (Editing by Chris Gallagher)