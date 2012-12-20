* Builders, brokerages gain after S.Korea picks new
president
* Insurers climb after Moon fails in race
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Dec 20 Seoul shares rose on Thursday,
bucking declines in other Asian markets, after the election of
South Korea's new president raised hopes for policies to boost
sectors from property to stock markets.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 0.32 percent at 1,999.50 points after rising as high as
2,006.08 points, its highest intraday level since Oct. 5.
"The election results have eased policy uncertainty, and
raised hopes of economic stimulus. But the global economy is a
more important factor," said Cho Young-hyun, an analyst at Hana
Daetoo Securities.
Conservative Park Geun-hye from the ruling party won South
Korea's presidential election on Wednesday, beating her
left-wing challenger, human rights lawyer Moon
Jae-in.
Gains were capped by U.S. jitters as President Barack Obama
and congressional Republicans struggled to come up with a deal
to avoid early 2013 tax hikes and spending cuts that many
economists say could send the U.S. economy into recession.
Foreign investors extended their buying streak into a 15th
consecutive session, propping up the index.
Builders gained ground on expectations of policy by the
president-elect to lift the country's lacklustre housing sector,
with Daewoo Engineering & Construction gaining 4.8
percent and GS Engineering & Construction rising 4.3
percent.
Brokerages also firmed, after Park vowed to help the KOSPI
reach 3,000 points during her five-year term. SK Securities
rose 2.6 percent and Daeshin Securities
climbed 3.9 percent.
Insurers were among the best performers after Moon, who
pledged to beef up public insurance, failed in the presidential
race. Dongbu Insurance rallied 6.3 percent, while
LIG Insurance jumped 5 percent.
Small-capitalisation stocks reportedly connected to Park's
relatives, such as Dayou Smart Aluminium , rallied
by the daily limit of 15 percent. By contrast, those linked to
Moon, such as Wooridul Life Sciences, tumbled 15
percent.
Market heavyweights lost ground, with Samsung Electronics
down 0.8 percent and Hyundai Motor
falling 0.7 percent.
Move on day +0.32 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012
Change on yr +9.52 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1072.5000 Korean won)
(Editing by Chris Gallagher)