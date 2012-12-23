SEOUL, Dec 24 Seoul shares are likely to decline
on Monday before the Christmas recess, with a setback in talks
to avert a looming U.S. fiscal crisis also dimming prospects.
"Investors will cut positions in response to the U.S. budget
uncertainty, as the year-end deadline for a fiscal deal is just
around the corner," said Lee Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset
Securities.
"A last-minute agreement, if it is reached, will be cheered
by investors. But the deal looks ... difficult," Lee said.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 0.95 percent at 1,980.42 points on Friday after a
proposal from U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives John
Boehner to avoid the "fiscal cliff" failed to get support from
fellow Republicans on Thursday.
The setback cast fresh doubt over negotiations to halt
automatic tax hikes and spending cuts in January that could push
the U.S. economy back into recession, sending global shares
lower.
The South Korean stock markets will be closed for Christmas
on Tuesday and open on Wednesday.
------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:39 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,430.15 -0.94% -13.540
USD/JPY 84.37 0.19% 0.160
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.770 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,657.24 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE $88.66 -1.63% -1.470
DOW JONES 13190.84 -0.91% -120.88
ASIA ADRS 130.47 -0.70% -0.92
----------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**STX OFFSHORE & SHIPBUILDING **
The shipbuilder said on Sunday it had won a $695 million
order to construct 13 oil tankers from BP Shipping Limited, the
shipping and logistics unit of oil major BP Plc.
**HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES **
The company and its affiliated shipyard have obtained orders
totalling $1.05 billion to build five liquefied natural gas
(LNG) carriers.
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS **
The European Commission charged Samsung Electronics on
Friday with abusing its dominant position in seeking to bar
rival Apple from using a patent deemed essential to
mobile phone use.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)