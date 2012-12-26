SEOUL Dec 26 Seoul shares gained on Wednesday
morning in thin post-Christmas trading, with buying by local
institutions propping up the index.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.75 percent at 1,996.69 points at 0206 GMT.
The KOSPI's turnover stood at 1.2 trillion Korean won near
mid-session, less than 30 percent of its 30-day daily average
according to Reuters data.
Local institutional investors net purchased 118 billion
Korean won ($109.85 million) worth of KOSPI shares.
"The main index is rebounding after treading water on Monday
and dropping on Friday, as investors eye the progress of U.S.
fiscal negotiations," said Kim Soo-young, an analyst at KB
Securities.
Thursday is the day on which shares go ex-dividend, meaning
that people who buy after then won't qualify for dividends for
the current reporting period.
Kim said the ex-dividend date is not affecting share
movements to a large degree this late in the game, and
historically trading volume has been low near year-end.
Blue-chips were mostly up. Heavyweight Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd, which hit a record high of 1.533 million
won on Dec. 13, gained 1.4 percent to 1.494 million won.
Among daily movers, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
Co Ltd rose 1.1 percent near mid-session.
The shipbuilder said Wednesday it won a 1.68 trillion won
($1.56 billion) order to build two submarines for South Korea's
Defense Acquisition Program Administration. On Tuesday, it
announced a 1.89 trillion won order from Statoil ASA to
build a fixed oil platform in the North Sea.
Mobile carriers SK Telecom Co Ltd, KT Corp
and LG Uplus Corp bucked the trend by
all falling at least 0.5 percent after South Korea's telecom
regulator on Monday decided to ban the carriers from attracting
new subscribers for a combined 66 days.
The regulator said the mobile carriers had "unfairly
discriminated" against subscribers in providing subsidies, and
also slapped them with a total of 11.9 billion won in fines.
Gaining shares outnumbered decliners 498 to 254 near
mid-session. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was
up 0.9 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.7
percent higher.
($1 = 1074.1500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)