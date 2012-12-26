* Turnover at 80 pct of 30-session average
* Elec and gas utilities up on price hike hopes
* Mobile carriers edge down on regulatory ban, fine
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, Dec 26 South Korean shares closed flat on
Wednesday, paring gains in thin trade as some purchases made
before the ex-dividend date on Thursday were offset by
uncertainty, including questions over U.S. fiscal talks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 0.02 percent at 1,982.25 points.
The KOSPI's turnover stood at 3.5 trillion Korean won ($3.26
billion) on Wednesday, according to Reuters data. This was just
80 percent of its 30-session daily weighted average trading
volume, in line with the historical pattern of trading volume
trending low near year-end.
"The main board rose, tracing Tuesday's gains in Asian peers
plus due to some purchases before the ex-dividend date, but it
was offset late in the session by concerns about the progress of
U.S. fiscal talks," said Bae Sung-young, an analyst at Hyundai
Securities.
Thursday is the day on which shares go ex-dividend, meaning
that people who buy after then won't qualify for dividends for
the current reporting period.
Blue-chips closed mixed. Heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd pared earlier gains to close down 0.3 percent at
1.47 million won per share, edging further away from to its
lifetime high of 1.533 million won reached on Dec. 13.
Shares in electric power and gas companies were
bullish with state utility Korea Electric Power Corp
up 1.7 percent while Korea Gas Corp rose 2 percent.
"Investor hopes for a hike in electricity prices is pushing
share prices up despite the government's denial of an imminent
price hike as the necessity for higher prices continues to be
mentioned within Korea Electric Power Corp," said Shin Min-seok,
an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.
But mobile carriers SK Telecom Co Ltd, KT Corp
and LG Uplus Corp all fell at least 0.4
percent after South Korea's telecommunications regulator on
Monday decided to ban the carriers from attracting new
subscribers for a combined 66 days.
The regulator said the mobile carriers had "unfairly
discriminated" against subscribers in providing subsidies and
also slapped them with a total of 11.9 billion won in fines.
Gainers outnumbered decliners 459 to 367. The KOSPI 200
benchmark of core stocks closed down 0.1 percent, while
the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.2 percent lower.
Move on day +0.02 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,750.60 25 July 2012
Change on yr +8.5 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1074.1500 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Matt
Driskill)