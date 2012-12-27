(Removes extraneous word from headline)
* SK Telecom, KT down as high dividend stocks decline
* Korea Line up 15 pct on M&A hopes
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, Dec 27 Seoul shares edged down in thin
trade on Thursday, as stocks went ex-dividend and with
uncertainty over U.S. fiscal talks discouraging large bets.
But the decline was not as steep as the 1.2 percent fall
estimated by the Korea Exchange on Wednesday, with the Korea
Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropping 0.24
percent to 1,977.54 points by 0143 GMT.
"The main board is not dipping as far as it could have,
taking the ex-dividend factor into account," said Lee Young-gon,
an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.
Shares on Thursday went ex-dividend, meaning that people who
buy from now will not qualify for dividends for the current
reporting period.
High-dividend stocks saw steep declines, with SK Telecom Co
Ltd falling 4.1 percent and KT Corp
dropping 5.1 percent, while Industrial Bank of Korea
slipped 2.1 percent.
Lee added that focus remained on negotiations over the
so-called fiscal cliff in the United States, as President Barack
Obama cut short a Christmas vacation to resume talks to avoid
the automatic year-end tax hikes and spending cuts.
Among daily movers, Korea Line Corp rose by the
daily limit of 15 percent after Korea Economic Daily and other
media reported on Thursday that five bidders including SK
Shipping Co Ltd and CJ Group had entered preliminary bids to
acquire management control of the shipper through a paid-in
capital increase.
Korea Line had a market capitalisation of 75.4 billion won
($70 million) as of Wednesday's close.
Local institutional and foreign investors had sold a net
90.3 billion Korean won ($84.13 million) worth of KOSPI shares
near mid-session, weighing on the index.
Declining shares outnumbered climbers 429 to 319.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.2
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ fell 1 percent.
($1 = 1073.3500 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Joseph
Radford)