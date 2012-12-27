SEOUL, Dec 28 Seoul shares are likely to crawl
up on the last trading day of this year on Friday, after U.S.
lawmakers set up a Sunday session in a last-minute effort to
avoid the "fiscal cliff."
"A U.S. fiscal deal is unlikely to be reached this year, but
the stock markets will not fall sharply because a partial deal
could be reached early next year," said Laurence Kim, an analyst
at Woori Investment & Securities.
"Trading will be quiet today as investors are unlikely to
actively buy shares," he said.
Eyes are on U.S. talks to avert the $600 billion in tax
hikes and spending cuts that will start to take effect next week
and could push the world's biggest economy into recession.
South Korean shares have underperformed Asian peers this
year, rising 9 percent so far versus the 18 percent gain of the
MSCI broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
.
Monetary loosening from the United States and Europe in
September lifted the KOSPI, which had been rattled by the euro
zone's debt woes. But expectations of Japan's further monetary
easing bode ill for South Korean exporters, because a softer yen
improves the price competitiveness of Japanese rivals.
Investors wonder whether the incoming South Korean
government will implement more fiscal and monetary stimulus to
bolster the export-reliant economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.26 percent at 1,987.35 points on Thursday.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:30 GMT--------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,418.10 -0.12% -1.730
USD/JPY 86.12 0.03% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.734 -- -0.016
SPOT GOLD $1,663.25 0.00% -0.040
US CRUDE $90.87 -0.12% -0.110
DOW JONES 13096.31 -0.14% -18.28
ASIA ADRS 130.67 0.28% 0.37
----------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**WOORI FINANCE HOLDINGS **
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc on Thursday won the
dismissal of a lawsuit by South Korea's Woori Bank, a unit of
Woori Finance Holdings, over losses from mortgage-related
investments, in a case between two big banks put under state
control following financial crises.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)