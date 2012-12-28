BRIEF-Third Point Llc reports a stake of 7.5 pct in Baxter International
* Third Point Llc reports a stake of 7.5 percent in Baxter International as of June 1
SEOUL Dec 28 Seoul shares were rangebound in early morning trade on Friday as investors waited to see if U.S. lawmakers could find a last-minute solution to avoid deep and automatic spending cuts and tax hikes in the new year.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 1,988.77 points at 0007 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)
* Greig Woodring stepping down from the board of directors of Sun Life Financial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: