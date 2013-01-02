SEOUL Jan 2 South Korean shares opened higher on Wednesday as U.S. lawmakers embarked on a last ditch effort to avert the "fiscal cliff" of tax rises and spending cuts.

Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics was up more than 1 percent to a new intraday high of 1,538,000 Korean won ($1,400).

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.9 percent at 2,015.82 points at 0108 GMT. ($1 = 1070.5750 Korean won) (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)