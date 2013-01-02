* LG, Samsung Electronics up on smartphone hopes

By Somang Yang

SEOUL, Jan 2 Seoul shares reached their highest levels in nearly nine months on the first trading session this year, with technology firms leading gains, as U.S. lawmakers neared a deal to avoid a "fiscal cliff."

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) on Wednesday ticked 1.4 percent higher to 2,024.94 points as of 0331 GMT after touching its highest level since April 6.

"Sentiment has turned positive as investors now feel that a worst-case scenario has been averted, although the current negotiations will only result in a small-scale deal," said Lim Dong-rak, an analyst at Hanyang Securities.

The U.S. House of Representatives looked set to vote shortly before midnight on Tuesday in a bipartisan deal to prevent Washington from pushing the world's biggest economy into recession.

Samsung Electronics, the world's top smartphone maker, was also up 1.8 percent, hitting a new lifetime high price of 1.549 million Korean won ($1,400).

Its smartphone and TV rival LG Electronics jumped 4.4 percent.

"Investors are pinning hopes that smartphone sales will drive earnings growth of big technology firms this year," said John Park, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

"For LG Electronics, it will continue to raise brand recognition and become a leader among second-tier smartphone makers after Samsung and Apple," he said.

News that the company started taking orders for televisions using next-generation displays also helped lift shares, he said.

Steelmaker POSCO was up 3.4 percent after China's upbeat manufacturing data boosted hopes of a recovery in demand.

Auto shares bucked the trend, hurt by concerns that the strengthening Korean won would reduce price competitiveness and earnings.

The South Korean won jumped to its highest in 16 months early on Wednesday as hopes of a U.S. fiscal deal boosted appetite for riskier assets.

Shares of Hyundai Motor were down 0.9 percent and Kia Motors were flat after announcing that they aimed to increase global sales by 4 percent this year, their slowest growth since 2003.

State-owned utility KEPCO extended gains, rallying 3.9 percent after local brokerage Daishin raised its target price from 36,000 won ($33.63) to 41,000 won, citing the likelihood that the incoming administration will raise electricity fees which will lead to better earnings.

Among mid-cap stocks, shipper Korea Line Corp rose by its daily limit of 15 percent for a third consecutive session on news that five bidders, including conglomerates SK Group and CJ Group had entered preliminary bids to acquire control of the shipper through a paid-in capital increase.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 1.3 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.9 percent higher.

($1 = 1070.5750 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Seongwon Chang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)