* LG, Samsung Electronics up on smartphone hopes
* Auto shares defy trend, hurt by won, sales target
* POSCO gains as China manufacturing picks up
By Somang Yang
SEOUL, Jan 2 Seoul shares reached their highest
levels in nearly nine months on the first trading session this
year, with technology firms leading gains, as U.S. lawmakers
neared a deal to avoid a "fiscal cliff."
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) on
Wednesday ticked 1.4 percent higher to 2,024.94 points as of
0331 GMT after touching its highest level since April 6.
"Sentiment has turned positive as investors now feel that a
worst-case scenario has been averted, although the current
negotiations will only result in a small-scale deal," said Lim
Dong-rak, an analyst at Hanyang Securities.
The U.S. House of Representatives looked set to vote shortly
before midnight on Tuesday in a bipartisan deal to prevent
Washington from pushing the world's biggest economy into
recession.
Samsung Electronics, the world's top smartphone
maker, was also up 1.8 percent, hitting a new lifetime high
price of 1.549 million Korean won ($1,400).
Its smartphone and TV rival LG Electronics
jumped 4.4 percent.
"Investors are pinning hopes that smartphone sales will
drive earnings growth of big technology firms this year," said
John Park, an analyst at Daishin Securities.
"For LG Electronics, it will continue to raise brand
recognition and become a leader among second-tier smartphone
makers after Samsung and Apple," he said.
News that the company started taking orders for televisions
using next-generation displays also helped lift shares, he said.
Steelmaker POSCO was up 3.4 percent after
China's upbeat manufacturing data boosted hopes of a recovery
in demand.
Auto shares bucked the trend, hurt by concerns that the
strengthening Korean won would reduce price competitiveness and
earnings.
The South Korean won jumped to its highest in 16
months early on Wednesday as hopes of a U.S. fiscal deal boosted
appetite for riskier assets.
Shares of Hyundai Motor were down 0.9 percent and Kia Motors
were flat after announcing that they aimed to increase global
sales by 4 percent this year, their slowest growth since 2003.
State-owned utility KEPCO extended gains,
rallying 3.9 percent after local brokerage Daishin raised its
target price from 36,000 won ($33.63) to 41,000 won, citing the
likelihood that the incoming administration will raise
electricity fees which will lead to better earnings.
Among mid-cap stocks, shipper Korea Line Corp
rose by its daily limit of 15 percent for a third consecutive
session on news that five bidders, including conglomerates SK
Group and CJ Group had entered
preliminary bids to acquire control of the shipper through a
paid-in capital increase.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 1.3
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.9 percent
higher.
($1 = 1070.5750 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Seongwon Chang;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)