BRIEF-Horizon North Logistics announces recent contract award
* Horizon north logistics inc. Announces recent contract award
SEOUL Jan 3 South Korean shares edged up on Thursday following the global stocks rally when U.S. legislators struck a deal to avert the U.S. fiscal cliff.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.5 percent at 2,040.51 points at 0002 GMT.
Samsung Electronics rose slightly by 0.1 percent. The world's biggest smartphone maker gained 3.6 percent to reach a lifetime high of 1.576 million won ($1,500) in the previous session. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Horizon north logistics inc. Announces recent contract award
June 2 Australian shares are expected to open higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street which rose after a batch of economic data suggested that the economy was picking up speed. Gains are however expected to be kept in check as concerns about an oversupplied commodity market continue to drag down prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, or 17 points to 5,770, a 31.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index