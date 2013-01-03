SEOUL Jan 3 South Korean shares retreated from opening highs on Thursday, as automakers slumped on concerns that the firming local currency will sap their profits.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.6 percent at 2,019.41 points, trimming Wednesday's gains, but still at 9-month highs.

Hyundai Motor fell 4.6 percent on fears that the firming Korean won would hurt price competitiveness and profits. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)