BRIEF-Horizon North Logistics announces recent contract award
SEOUL Jan 3 South Korean shares retreated from opening highs on Thursday, as automakers slumped on concerns that the firming local currency will sap their profits.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.6 percent at 2,019.41 points, trimming Wednesday's gains, but still at 9-month highs.
Hyundai Motor fell 4.6 percent on fears that the firming Korean won would hurt price competitiveness and profits. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)
June 2 Australian shares are expected to open higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street which rose after a batch of economic data suggested that the economy was picking up speed. Gains are however expected to be kept in check as concerns about an oversupplied commodity market continue to drag down prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, or 17 points to 5,770, a 31.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index