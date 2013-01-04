UPDATE 1-Big U.S. companies stay on White House panel despite climate jolt
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds comment by White House spokesman, paragraphs 6-7)
SEOUL Jan 4 South Korean shares slipped on Friday after global equities reversed course on worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve may have misgivings about expanding monetary easing.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.1 percent at 2,017.10 points at 0002 GMT.
Hyundai Motor fell 0.5 percent, extending Thursday's 4.6 percent loss, which was its biggest daily percentage drop since Nov. 5 when it admitted to false mileage claims in the United States. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds comment by White House spokesman, paragraphs 6-7)
NEW YORK, June 2 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc said on Friday that Chief Executive Officer Sally Smith would retire before the end of the year, a move that came as shareholders voted three activist hedge fund nominees onto the company's board.