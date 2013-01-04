* Samsung Electronics falls 1.2 pct despite smartphone edge
* LG Display wilts as 1Q13 earnings questioned
* Hyundai and Kia suffer from growth concerns, yen
* Hyundai Heavy sheds 2 pct; expects orders to grow in 2013
By Somang Yang
SEOUL, Jan 4 South Korean shares ended lower on
Friday as the country's export champions in electronics, cars
and shipbuilding came under selling pressure from a cheaper yen.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.4 percent at 2,011.94 points, falling for the second
straight day but still holding on to 9-month highs.
"Some of this is correction after the big gains from the
'fiscal cliff' resolution. However, losses are widened by
selling pressure on exporters as the yen weakens," said Kang
Hyun-ki, at IM Investment & Securities.
Japanese exports compete with South Korean counterparts
across industries and benefit from a soft yen which makes
products cheaper.
The Japanese yen has weakened by roughly 15 percent against
the Korean won in the last six months and is now
trading at its lowest since May 2010 according to Reuters data.
Heavyweight Samsung Electronics shed 1.2
percent, despite expectations for a blockbuster fourth-quarter.
A leading market researcher told Reuters that Samsung is
expected to widen its lead over Apple in the smartphone
market.
Shares in Apple supplier LG Display also fell
2.5 percent, after a local brokerage voiced concerns about its
first quarter earnings.
Hyundai Motor was flat while sibling Kia Motors
shed 1.8 percent, extending Thursday's steep losses.
"Foreigners are selling auto shares in particular as
concerns about this year's growth and the cheap yen set in,"
said Kwak Jung-bo at Samsung Securities.
Hyundai and Kia, which together rank No. 5 in global car
sales, expect the slowest sales growth in 10 years.
Hyundai Heavy Industries, the world's largest
shipbuilder, lost 2 percent, a day after it said it aims to win
$29.7 billion in orders this year, compared to $19.5 billion in
2012, a 52 percent increase.
However, gainers outnumbered losers 419 to 377.
The index trimmed some of its losses in the final minute of
trade, thanks to a spurt of computerised buying. Programme net
buying, at 465 billion won ($438.02 million) was the highest
since Dec. 26.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed down
0.5 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 1.2 percent.
Move on day -0.37 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011
Change on yr -0.94 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1061.6000 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)