* Samsung Electronics falls 1.2 pct despite smartphone edge

* LG Display wilts as 1Q13 earnings questioned

* Hyundai and Kia suffer from growth concerns, yen

* Hyundai Heavy sheds 2 pct; expects orders to grow in 2013

By Somang Yang

SEOUL, Jan 4 South Korean shares ended lower on Friday as the country's export champions in electronics, cars and shipbuilding came under selling pressure from a cheaper yen.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.4 percent at 2,011.94 points, falling for the second straight day but still holding on to 9-month highs.

"Some of this is correction after the big gains from the 'fiscal cliff' resolution. However, losses are widened by selling pressure on exporters as the yen weakens," said Kang Hyun-ki, at IM Investment & Securities.

Japanese exports compete with South Korean counterparts across industries and benefit from a soft yen which makes products cheaper.

The Japanese yen has weakened by roughly 15 percent against the Korean won in the last six months and is now trading at its lowest since May 2010 according to Reuters data.

Heavyweight Samsung Electronics shed 1.2 percent, despite expectations for a blockbuster fourth-quarter. A leading market researcher told Reuters that Samsung is expected to widen its lead over Apple in the smartphone market.

Shares in Apple supplier LG Display also fell 2.5 percent, after a local brokerage voiced concerns about its first quarter earnings.

Hyundai Motor was flat while sibling Kia Motors shed 1.8 percent, extending Thursday's steep losses.

"Foreigners are selling auto shares in particular as concerns about this year's growth and the cheap yen set in," said Kwak Jung-bo at Samsung Securities.

Hyundai and Kia, which together rank No. 5 in global car sales, expect the slowest sales growth in 10 years.

Hyundai Heavy Industries, the world's largest shipbuilder, lost 2 percent, a day after it said it aims to win $29.7 billion in orders this year, compared to $19.5 billion in 2012, a 52 percent increase.

However, gainers outnumbered losers 419 to 377.

The index trimmed some of its losses in the final minute of trade, thanks to a spurt of computerised buying. Programme net buying, at 465 billion won ($438.02 million) was the highest since Dec. 26.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed down 0.5 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 1.2 percent.

Move on day -0.37 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011

Change on yr -0.94 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1061.6000 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)