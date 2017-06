SEOUL Jan 7 South Korean shares opened nearly flat on Monday, dipping into negative territory despite U.S. data showing a steady, albeit slow, recovery in the world's largest economy.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 1.1 percent in early trading, ahead of an earnings guidance announcement due early on Tuesday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.1 percent at 2009.35 points at 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)