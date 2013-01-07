SEOUL Jan 7 South Korean shares closed nearly flat on Monday in a choppy session as investors took profits in sectors with recent gains before the approach of fourth-quarter corporate earnings reports.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd slipped 0.3 percent ahead of its fourth earnings estimate, due to be announced on early Tuesday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.03 percent at 2,011.25 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)