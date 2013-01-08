SEOUL Jan 8 South Korean shares opened lower on Tuesday after tech giant Samsung Electronics' profit guidance beat expectations by only a modest amount.

Shares in Samsung were trading down 0.9 percent shortly after the market opened.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 2,006.52 points at 0003 GMT.