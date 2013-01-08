* KOSPI 200 futures up 30 pct on Monday

* Samsung Elec falls 1.1 pct after record profit

* Hyundai Motor up 1.7 pct after last week's loss

* STX Pan Ocean jumps on vessel purchase

By Somang Yang

SEOUL, Jan 8 South Korean shares fell on Tuesday as what appeared to be an unprecedented technical glitch and a worrying outlook for corporate results cooled investment appetite, even as Samsung Electronics issued a record profit estimate.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was 0.4 percent lower at 2,003.69 points as of 0245 GMT.

"There is a lot of interest in the fall-out of the mistaken KOSPI 200 futures order. The effect on the market could be capped by the foreign investor hedging with both call and put options, but we will have to see," said Kim Young-joon, an analyst at SK Securities.

What appeared to be a technical glitch resulted in a 30 percent increase in KOSPI 200 futures orders on Monday compared to the previous day. Local media report that an unprecedented 15 billion won worth of mistaken orders may have been carried out on behalf of an unidentified Hong Kong investor.

"Overall, fourth-quarter earnings are likely to be bad, except for some tech firms. However, the economy is turning around, so this is likely to be the worst of it," Kim added.

Samsung, which accounts for 19 percent of the index, said it likely earned a quarterly profit of $8.3 billion on smartphone sales, and on increasing demand for its flat screens, a key component for mobile devices. However, whether that momentum can be sustained in the January-March period of low seasonal demand remained to be seen.

Shares in the electronics giant fell 1.1 percent, having gained more than 30 percent in the past 6 months.

Hyundai Motor was up 1.7 percent, rebounding from a 4.6 percent loss the previous week.

Shipper STX Pan Ocean was up 4.8 percent after buying a bulk vessel, to be called the STX Horizon.

Among daily movers, VGX International shot up 10.5 percent after its U.S-based parent company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc, entered into a follow-on agreement with the Bill Gates-backed PATH's malaria vaccine initiative.

Overall, declining shares outnumbered winners 392 to 351.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.4 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.4 percent higher. (Reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Kim Coghill)