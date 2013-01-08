* KOSPI 200 futures up 30 pct on Monday
* Samsung Elec falls 1.1 pct after record profit
* Hyundai Motor up 1.7 pct after last week's loss
* STX Pan Ocean jumps on vessel purchase
By Somang Yang
SEOUL, Jan 8 South Korean shares fell on Tuesday
as what appeared to be an unprecedented technical glitch and a
worrying outlook for corporate results cooled investment
appetite, even as Samsung Electronics issued a
record profit estimate.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
0.4 percent lower at 2,003.69 points as of 0245 GMT.
"There is a lot of interest in the fall-out of the mistaken
KOSPI 200 futures order. The effect on the market could be
capped by the foreign investor hedging with both call and put
options, but we will have to see," said Kim Young-joon, an
analyst at SK Securities.
What appeared to be a technical glitch resulted in a 30
percent increase in KOSPI 200 futures orders on Monday compared
to the previous day. Local media report that an unprecedented 15
billion won worth of mistaken orders may have been carried out
on behalf of an unidentified Hong Kong investor.
"Overall, fourth-quarter earnings are likely to be bad,
except for some tech firms. However, the economy is turning
around, so this is likely to be the worst of it," Kim added.
Samsung, which accounts for 19 percent of the index, said it
likely earned a quarterly profit of $8.3 billion on smartphone
sales, and on increasing demand for its flat screens, a key
component for mobile devices. However, whether that momentum can
be sustained in the January-March period of low seasonal demand
remained to be seen.
Shares in the electronics giant fell 1.1 percent, having
gained more than 30 percent in the past 6 months.
Hyundai Motor was up 1.7 percent, rebounding
from a 4.6 percent loss the previous week.
Shipper STX Pan Ocean was up 4.8 percent after
buying a bulk vessel, to be called the STX Horizon.
Among daily movers, VGX International shot up
10.5 percent after its U.S-based parent company, Inovio
Pharmaceuticals Inc, entered into a follow-on agreement
with the Bill Gates-backed PATH's malaria vaccine initiative.
Overall, declining shares outnumbered winners 392 to 351.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.4
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.4 percent
higher.
(Reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Kim Coghill)