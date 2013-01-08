SEOUL, Jan 9 Seoul shares are likely to hold in a tight range on Wednesday as investors stay cautious before corporate earnings reports amid concerns about lacklustre company outlooks. "The main index is seen rangebound after steadily declining since last week's rapid gains as caution rules before fourth-quarter earnings," said Kim Soon-young, an analyst at IBK Securities. Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd kicked off the local earnings season on Tuesday by announcing a better-than-expected estimated fourth-quarter operating profit of $8.3 billion, but still fell 1.3 percent. Strategists were divided on whether the main board would see increased volatility due to options expiry on Thursday and unresolved orders from the large number of what appeared to be mistaken KOSPI 200 futures orders made on Monday. Global shares fell on Tuesday, with investors cautious ahead of a U.S. earnings season expected to show sluggish growth in quarterly corporate profits. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.66 percent at 1,997.94 points, losing ground for the fourth session. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:35 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,457.15 -0.32% -4.740 USD/JPY 86.98 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.864 -- -0.037 SPOT GOLD $1,659.53 0.06% 0.930 US CRUDE $93.15 -0.04% -0.040 DOW JONES 13328.85 -0.41% -55.44 ASIA ADRS 131.95 -1.52% -2.04 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall Street slips as earnings season gets under way >Prices gain as higher yields reel in buyers >Euro, dollar fall vs yen as BOJ, ECB eyed >Brent up as annual rebalancing widens WTI spread ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **TONGYANG GROUP AFFILIATES** Local newspaper Korea Economic Daily reported on Wednesday Tongyang Networks Corp ended negotiations to sell its IT service business to IBM's South Korean unit for 50 billion won ($47 million). The report added Tongyang Inc is set to sell its textiles business to South Korea-based Kabul International Co for 80 billion won. Tongyang Inc is the largest shareholder of Tongyang Network Corp. ($1 = 1062.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)