* Samsung Elec trades flat
* Flour makers up on news of price hike
SEOUL Jan 9 Seoul shares were rangebound on
Wednesday, trading nearly flat close to mid-session as investors
remained cautious before corporate earnings reports.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.06 percent higher at 1,999.13 points as of 0228 GMT.
"The main index is trading nearly flat after falling
steadily since last week's rapid gains, due to concerns about
lacklustre fourth-quarter earnings outlooks," said Park
Jung-sup, an analyst at Daishin Securities.
He said overall market outlooks for fourth-quarter corporate
results have been revised down considerably, but worries for
earnings shocks remain.
Thursday's options expiry and unresolved orders from
Mondays' mistaken KOSPI 200 futures orders had limited effect on
the main board, Park added.
Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd was
trading flat near mid-session after falling 1.3 percent on
Tuesday despite announcing a better-than-expected estimated
fourth-quarter operating profit of $8.3 billion.
Investors favoured defensive plays such as food makers, with
flour manufacturers CJ Cheiljedang Corp and Dae Han
Flour up at least 2 percent on expectations they are
set to increase the price of flour.
Food & beverage shares have risen 9.7 percent in
three weeks as of Tuesday, outperforming the main index which
has risen 0.1 percent.
Among small- and mid-caps, Tongyang Inc rose 8.1
percent while Tongyang Networks Corp rose by the
daily limit of 15 percent near mid-trade.
The Korea Economic Daily reported on Wednesday Tongyang
Networks Corp ended negotiations to sell its IT
service business to IBM's South Korean unit for 50
billion won ($47 million).
The report added Tongyang Inc is set to sell its
textiles business to South Korea-based Kabul International Co
for 80 billion won. Tongyang Inc is the largest shareholder of
Tongyang Network Corp.
Local institutional investors net sold 67.3 billion won
worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, while retail and foreign
investors were net buyers.
Advancing shares outnumbered decliners 398 to 349.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was flat,
while the junior KOSDAQ rose 0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)