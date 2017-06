SEOUL Jan 10 South Korean shares opened slightly higher on Thursday, tracking U.S. rises, although gains were capped by lingering caution about corporate earnings.

The Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) jumped more than 3 percent after the government said it would raise electricity prices by an average 4 percent from next week to help the state-run power supplier cut losses.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.24 percent at 1,996.54 points at 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)