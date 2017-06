SEOUL Jan 10 Seoul shares rose on Thursday, lifted by stronger-than-expected trade data from China showing recovering demand from the world's second-largest economy.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd closed up 2 percent after falling 4.8 percent in the five sessions through Wednesday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 0.75 percent to close at 2,006.8 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)