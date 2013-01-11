* South Korean won hits 17-month high
* Bank of Korea cuts GDP growth outlook
* Defensive plays favoured
SEOUL, Jan 11 Seoul shares slid on Friday
morning, hurt as the South Korean won's rise to a
17-month high pushed exporters lower and by worries over slowing
local economic growth.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.8 percent at 1991.44 points as of 0248 GMT, sinking to
negative territory shortly after market open. It has lost about
2 percent since marking a nine-month high on Jan. 2.
"Sentiment has quickly soured due to the exchange rate, with
investors offloading exporters and other cyclicals," said Cho
Sung-joon, an analyst at NH Securities.
The local currency rose to a 17-month high of 1,056.1
against the dollar, tracking gains by other
risk-linked currencies after the European Central Bank said the
common currency zone's growth will gradually recover later this
year.
Adding to worries about slower growth, Korea's central bank
revised down its outlook for South Korea's GDP growth in 2013 to
2.8 percent from 3.2 percent.
The Bank of Korea held interest rates at 2.75 percent, in
line with expectations.
Cho added that sentiment was also hurt after China's annual
consumer inflation overshot market expectations to rise to a
seven-month high of 2.5 percent in December, dampening chances
of further policy easing by China.
Blue-chips were mostly down, with tech heavyweight Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd slipping 0.7 percent.
Auto shares lost ground on concerns that Japanese
competitors will benefit from both a weakening yen and a
strengthening won.
Hyundai Motor Co dropped 0.7 percent while
sibling Kia Motors Corp fell 1.8 percent.
Investors favoured defensive plays, such as food and
beverage makers. CJ Cheiljedang Corp rose
1.1 percent while Lotte Confectionary Co Ltd gained
2.6 percent.
Local institutional investors sold a net 185.7 billion
Korean won ($175.13 million) worth of KOSPI shares near
mid-session.
Declining shares outnumbered winners 489 to 293. The KOSPI
200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.9 percent,
while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.2 percent lower.
($1 = 1060.3500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)