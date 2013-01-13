SEOUL, Jan 14 Seoul shares are likely to lose ground on Monday after falling 0.76 percent last week, as concerns linger about corporate earnings and the firming local currency. "A weak global economy has forced brokerages to downgrade corporate earnings forecasts, which will continue to have a negative impact on stock markets," said Lee Kyeong-soo, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities. South Korean exporters, which account for most of the stock market, are grappling with the firming South Korean won and softening Japanese yen, which should give a price advantage to their Japanese rivals. The South Korean won leapt to its strongest position against the dollar in 17 months on Friday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.5 percent at 1,996.67 points on Friday, with the stronger won weighing on exporters, especially automakers. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:28 GMT--------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,472.05 -0% -0.070 USD/JPY 89.54 0.43% 0.380 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.866 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,661.42 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $93.73 -0.10% -0.090 DOW JONES 13488.43 0.13% 17.21 ASIA ADRS 134.82 -0.30% -0.40 ------------------------------------------------------------->Wa ll Street ends flat as rally slows, earnings eyed >Prices rise in choppy trade; Bernanke eyed >Euro soars to highest vs dollar since April >Oil falls as gasoline off 2 pct on import talk ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **WOONGJIN HOLDING ** A leak of hydrochloric acid occurred at a Woongjin's Polysilicon plant in Sangju, North Gyeongsang Province on Saturday, according to a report by Yonhap News. The police are investigating how the leak happened, the report said. **HYUNDAI MOTOR, KIA MOTORS ** German designer Peter Schreyer, known as the creative brain behind the Audi TT, will oversee both Kia and Hyundai's designs, the Hyundai automotive group said on Sunday, as the carmaker seeks to outdo German rivals Volkswagen and BMW. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)