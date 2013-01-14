* LG Display down on market talk of Apple order cut
* Builders rally on hope for new govt policies
* Shares of Woongjin Holdings rise 15 pct on court news
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Jan 14 South Korean stocks reversed
earlier losses and ended up, with institutional and retail
investors snapping up shares ahead of key economic data from
China later this week.
But foreign selling capped Monday's gains as concerns linger
about corporate earnings and the stronger local currency.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 0.52 percent at 2,007.04 points.
"A series of positive economic data from China signal
favourable data from the country later this week. The KOSPI will
be traded higher this week, albeit in limited range," said Park
Hyeong-joon, an analyst at Meritz Securities.
China's annual economic growth in the fourth quarter, to be
reported on Friday, may have quickened to 7.8 percent, a Reuters
poll showed, snapping seven straight quarters of weaker
expansion.
With lack of catalysts, the KOSPI is undergoing a correction
at around the 2,000-point level after touching a 9-month-high of
2,042.48 points on Jan. 2, said Kim Joo-yong, an analyst at
Bookook Securities.
"The KOSPI will continue to be rangebound before U.S.
housing data and China's GDP data are released later this week,"
he said.
Telecom shares led the market's gains after a brokerage, HMC
Investment & Securities, raised hopes that they would post solid
earnings in the December quarter on reduced marketing expenses.
SK Telecom gained 4.2 percent, while LG Uplus
jumped 4.9 percent.
Heavyweights gained ground, with Samsung Electronics
up 1.2 percent and Hyundai Motor rising
1.5 percent.
Builders rallied after media reports said that the incoming
Korean administration may come up with measures to boost the
sluggish housing sector.
Daewoo Engineering & Construction firmed 2.4
percent, while several smaller builders including Ssangyong
Engineering & Construction jumped by the daily limit
of 15 percent.
LG Display, a supplier for Apple Inc.,
ended down 2.2 percent after touching its lowest level in nearly
three months, after the Nikkei reported that its Japanese peers
cut panel output amid slower-than-expected iPhone 5 sales.
Woongjin Holdings rose by the 15 percent limit
after media reports said a court had approved its plan to sell
its chemical unit, Woongjin Chemical. Shares in
Woongjin Chemical also jumped nearly 15 percent.
Move on day +0.52 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012
Change on yr +0.5 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Additional reporting by Chang Seong-won; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)