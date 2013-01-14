SEOUL Jan 14 South Korean stocks reversed
earlier losses and ended up on Monday, with institutional and
retail investors snapping up shares ahead of key economic data
from China later this week.
Telecom shares led the market's gains after a brokerage
raised hopes that they would post solid earnings in the December
quarter on reduced marketing expenses. SK Telecom
gained 4.2 percent, while LG Uplus jumped 4.9
percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 0.52 percent at 2,007.04 points.
