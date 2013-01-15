SEOUL Jan 15 Seoul shares hit their lowest in
nearly three weeks on Tuesday, hurt by heavy foreign selling as
jitters about demand for Apple Inc's iPhone sent parts
suppliers lower.
Reversing gains made in early morning trade, the Korea
Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 1.2
percent at 1,983.74 points, its lowest closing level since Dec.
26.
Samsung Electronics, a chip and display supplier
for Apple as well as a smartphone rival, ended down 2.6 percent,
while LG Display, a key panel provider to Apple,
fell 3.5 percent and chip maker SK Hynix slid 3.7
percent.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)