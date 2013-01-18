* Weak yen, Vanguard switch continue to cap gains

* Financial shares shrug off mixed U.S. bank results

SEOUL Jan 18 Seoul shares edged up on Friday morning as fourth-quarter GDP data from China proved in line with expectations, subduing positive sentiment flowing from strong U.S. data overnight.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.29 percent higher to 1,979.25 points as of 0239 GMT, paring gains after opening up 0.68 percent.

China's economy grew 7.9 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier with a bounce that snapped seven straight quarters of slowing expansion, slightly outperforming a Reuters poll consensus of a 7.8 percent expansion.

"There's nothing new about signs of improvement in data from China. Despite U.S. stocks' gains on the previous day, the main board has been capped by the weakening yen and the Vanguard issue," said Park So-yeon, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.

The KOSPI is seen weighed down by U.S. fund manager Vanguard group's decision to switch from the MSCI index to the FTSE to track emerging markets.

The move, which took effect last week, is expected to wipe about 9 trillion won ($8.5 billion) from Seoul stocks by July, as the new FTSE index on Vanguard's $67 billion emerging market fund does not include South Korea.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 0.2 percent near mid-session, back into negative territory to extend a 3-session losing streak.

Financial shares were up across the board, improving the previous session's gains despite weak earnings results from Bank of America and Citigroup on Thursday.

Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd was up 4.2 percent near mid-session, while Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd rose 5 percent and Woori Investment & Securities Co Ltd added 3 percent.

Advancing shares outnumbered decliners 468 to 289.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.6 percent higher. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)