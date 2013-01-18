Fitch Upgrades Cheung Kong Property to 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Hong Kong-based Cheung Kong Property Holdings Limited's (CKP) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer-Default Rating (IDR) to 'A' from 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The upgrade reflects CKP's strong financial position, as measured by net debt/recurring EBITDA of below 2x (including EBITDA from investment properties, aircraft le