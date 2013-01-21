* Bargain-hunting spurred after weak morning session
* Foreign investors' net selling continues
* Exporters fall while defensives rally; Samsung Elec down
1.8 pct
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, Jan 21 South Korean shares closed nearly
flat on Monday in a choppy session, as bargain-hunting by
domestic institutions offset soured outlooks for local exporters
due to a weakening yen.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.05 percent to close at 1,986.86 points, down 2.2 percent since
Jan. 2.
"Local institutional investors stepped up buying when the
index fell near the (40-session) moving average around
mid-trade, with the main board regaining ground despite
continued net selling by foreign investors," said Park
Seok-hyun, an analyst at KTB Securities.
Foreign investors shed a net 185.6 billion won ($175.6
million) in KOSPI shares on Monday, after selling a net $395
million in South Korean equities during the week ended Jan. 18.
This was the largest foreign net sales among comparable Asian
markets last week, according to Nomura.
Despite the index treading water, South Korean exporters
such as tech and auto shares declined on
concern that a weakening yen would provide a price advantage to
their Japanese rivals.
The yen hit a 2-1/2 year low against the dollar before
quickly bouncing back on Monday to 89.53 yen by 0545 GMT before
the conclusion of a Bank of Japan meeting expected to cement an
aggressive reflationary policy. Since mid-November, the dollar
has risen about 13 percent on the yen.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 1.8
percent, extending losses after declining 3.5 percent last week.
Hyundai Motor Co slid 1.4 percent.
Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor together accounted for
21 percent of the KOSPI's market capitalisation as of Friday.
Investors favoured defensive plays, with mobile carrier SK
Telecom Co Ltd rising 3.1 percent, while food
processor CJ Cheiljedang Corp rose 1.2 percent.
Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd gained for the
sixth session, rising 1.9 percent as the insurer was flagged as
especially benefiting from the increased demand for immediate
payment annuities sparked by a recent tax reform.
Among daily movers, shares in Tongyang Inc rose
by the daily limit of 15 percent after local media reported
affiliate Tongyang Power Inc was likely to be chosen to operate
a 2 million kilowatt thermal power plant on the east coast of
the Korean peninsula.
Advancing shares outnumbered decliners 462 to 353. The KOSPI
200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.2 percent,
while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.5 percent higher.
Move on day -0.05 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012
Change on yr -2.2 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1057.2500 Korean won)
(Editing by Richard Pullin)