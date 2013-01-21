BRIEF-Avanza: number of customers increases by 56,300 during 2017
* NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS AT AVANZA HAS DURING 2017 INCREASED BY 56,300 AMOUNTING TO 9,880 NEW CUSTOMERS IN MAY
SEOUL Jan 21 South Korean shares closed nearly flat on Monday, regaining ground as domestic institutional sought bargains after the weak yen soured outlooks for exporters and drove down the index in early trade.
Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 1.8 percent, extending losses after declining 3.5 percent last week.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.05 percent to close at 1,986.86 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee)
* NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS AT AVANZA HAS DURING 2017 INCREASED BY 56,300 AMOUNTING TO 9,880 NEW CUSTOMERS IN MAY
June 2 British lender Metro Bank Plc said it had bought a portfolio of UK mortgages from a company owned by Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million).