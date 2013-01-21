SEOUL Jan 21 South Korean shares closed nearly flat on Monday, regaining ground as domestic institutional sought bargains after the weak yen soured outlooks for exporters and drove down the index in early trade.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 1.8 percent, extending losses after declining 3.5 percent last week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.05 percent to close at 1,986.86 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee)