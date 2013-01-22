* Seoul market taking cues from moves in yen, won
* Support not expected to last as yen seen weakening further
* Woongjin Holdings up 14 pct on report of founder's support
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, Jan 22 South Korean shares rose on
Tuesday, with technology and auto sectors gaining ground after
the yen firmed as the Bank of Japan announced an open-ended
commitment to asset purchases but said the new scheme would not
take effect until next year.
A stronger yen weighs on earnings of Japanese exporters and
lessens their competitiveness, which in turn benefits their
South Korean rivals.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.5 percent to close at 1,996.52 points, its highest finish
since Jan. 14 and nearly matching its 20-day moving average.
"We've had gains in sectors that were hardest hit by
concerns about the weak yen," said Kwak Joong-bo, an analyst at
Samsung Securities.
The yen has weakened substantially since new Japan Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe began campaigning for the BOJ to
aggressively act to end deflation. The dollar has risen nearly
14 percent versus the yen from a trough hit back in
mid-November, hitting a 2-1/2 year high on Monday.
Local tech and auto shares had fallen 6.9
and 5.9 percent respectively between Jan. 2 and Monday while the
dollar rose 2.6 percent against the yen.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
rose 1.8 percent on Tuesday while Hyundai Motor Co
added 1.9 percent. The two firms account for 21 percent of the
KOSPI's market capitalisation.
But analysts warned that the yen is expected to remain under
pressure.
"Exporters such as Samsung Electronics were bullish as there
were brief signs of the won weakening against the dollar, but
it's too early to say this is a turning of the tide," said Shim
Jae-yeop, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.
Shares in Woongjin Holdings Co Ltd rose by their
daily limit of 15 percent after local media reported Woongjin
Group founder Yoon Seok-keum is expected to contribute an
undetermined amount of his private fortune to revive the
financially troubled company.
Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) closed down 6.8 percent
after local media said it had scrapped the idea of issuing some
$5 billion in asset backed securities against unpaid utility
fees.
S&T Corp rose 6.8 percent after it won a $38.7
million order to provide heat recovery steam generators to
General Electric Co in Australia by July 2014.
Advancing shares nearly matched decliners 406 to 401. The
KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 0.6
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.4 percent
lower.
Move on day +0.49 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012
Change on yr -1.7 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1062.9000 Korean won)
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)