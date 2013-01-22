SEOUL Jan 22 South Korean shares rose on Tuesday as technology and auto sectors rallied after the Bank of Japan announced aggressive monetary easing measures, resolving uncertainty about its actions.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd gained 1.8 percent while Hyundai Motor Co added 1.9 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.49 percent to close at 1,996.52 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)