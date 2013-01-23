* Auto sector up on firm yen; Hyundai Motor up 2 pct

* Oil refineries gain on improved margin prospects

* LG Household & Healthcare down 5 pct after results

SEOUL, Jan 23 Seoul shares traded in a tight range on Wednesday morning as investors took profits after the previous session's rally spurred by the yen's rise, while corporate earnings weighed on sentiment.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.03 percent higher at 1,997.18 points as of 0220 GMT.

"Although foreign investors are net buyers they are not buying a lot, and there is some profit-taking due to the previous session's gains as worries persist about local corporate earnings, unlike solid U.S. earnings seen yesterday," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.

Large-caps were mixed, but heavyweight Samsung Electronics extended the previous session's gains by rising 0.7 percent to a one-week high.

Auto shares rose as the yen remained firm against the dollar on Wednesday, with Hyundai Motor Co adding 1.9 percent while sibling Kia Motors Corp rose 1.3 percent.

South Korean exporters such as automakers had recently seen stock prices slide on the yen's recent weakening as it provides a competitive price advantage for their Japanese rivals.

Investors were also bullish on oil refineries, with SK Innovation Co Ltd up 2.1 percent while S-Oil Corp added 0.9 percent.

"Refineries' crack spread (difference between the price of crude oil and refined petroleum products) continues to improve after hitting bottom in November 2012, with kerosene, diesel and bunker fuel leading the margin increase," said Lee Da-sol, an analyst at Hanwha Securities.

Among daily movers, shares in LG Household & Healthcare Ltd fell 5.2 percent after the personal hygiene products maker posted a Q4 operating profit of 79.3 billion won ($74.65 million) late on Tuesday, which was below market consensus.

Foreign investors purchased a net 49.6 billion won ($46.69 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, supporting the index.

Declining shares outnumbered winners 390 to 360.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.2 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.3 percent higher.

($1 = 1062.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)