* Autos gain on firm yen; Hyundai Motor up 1.6 pct
* LG Household & Healthcare down 7.5 pct after results
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, Jan 23 South Korean shares fell on
Wednesday as concerns about earnings prompted local institutions
to take profits on recent gains.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.8 percent to close at 1,980.41 points, hitting a four-session
low. On Tuesday, the index hit a one-week high.
"In the lack of any new events driving bets, investors took
profits exporters except autos lost ground despite the yen
holding firm, as the mid-term outlook for a weak yen hasn't
fundamentally changed," said Cho Sung-joon, an analyst for NH
Securities.
Concern over souring forecasts for local fourth-quarter
earnings results also continued to weigh, analysts said, with
many cyclicals such as shipbuilding and defensives
retreating.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 0.5
percent, paring the previous day's gains and extending its
losses so far this year to nearly 7 percent.
Auto shares were one of few bullish sectors as the yen held
firm on some disappointment after the Bank of Japan's latest
monetary easing on Tuesday, with Hyundai Motor Co
closing up 1.6 percent.
A sharp weakening of the yen in recent weeks has added to
competitive pressures facing South Korea's struggling exporters.
"Hyundai Motor's valuation has become attractive, after
concerns about exchange rates led to a steep correction in
Hyundai's share price early this year," said Cho Soo-hong, an
analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.
Among other major movers, shares in LG Household &
Healthcare Ltd plunged 7.5 percent after the
personal hygiene products maker posted a Q4 operating profit of
79.3 billion won ($74.65 million) late on Tuesday, which was
below market consensus.
Decliners outnumbered gainers 514 to 300. The KOSPI 200
benchmark of core stocks closed down 0.7 percent, while
the junior KOSDAQ was 0.6 percent higher.
Move on day -0.8 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012
Change on yr -2.5 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Editing by Kim Coghill)