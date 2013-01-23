* Autos gain on firm yen; Hyundai Motor up 1.6 pct

* LG Household & Healthcare down 7.5 pct after results

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, Jan 23 South Korean shares fell on Wednesday as concerns about earnings prompted local institutions to take profits on recent gains.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.8 percent to close at 1,980.41 points, hitting a four-session low. On Tuesday, the index hit a one-week high.

"In the lack of any new events driving bets, investors took profits exporters except autos lost ground despite the yen holding firm, as the mid-term outlook for a weak yen hasn't fundamentally changed," said Cho Sung-joon, an analyst for NH Securities.

Concern over souring forecasts for local fourth-quarter earnings results also continued to weigh, analysts said, with many cyclicals such as shipbuilding and defensives retreating.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 0.5 percent, paring the previous day's gains and extending its losses so far this year to nearly 7 percent.

Auto shares were one of few bullish sectors as the yen held firm on some disappointment after the Bank of Japan's latest monetary easing on Tuesday, with Hyundai Motor Co closing up 1.6 percent.

A sharp weakening of the yen in recent weeks has added to competitive pressures facing South Korea's struggling exporters.

"Hyundai Motor's valuation has become attractive, after concerns about exchange rates led to a steep correction in Hyundai's share price early this year," said Cho Soo-hong, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.

Among other major movers, shares in LG Household & Healthcare Ltd plunged 7.5 percent after the personal hygiene products maker posted a Q4 operating profit of 79.3 billion won ($74.65 million) late on Tuesday, which was below market consensus.

Decliners outnumbered gainers 514 to 300. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed down 0.7 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ was 0.6 percent higher.

Move on day -0.8 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012

Change on yr -2.5 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981