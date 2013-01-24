BRIEF-Dongguan Winnerway Industrial Zone to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 9
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
SEOUL Jan 24 South Korean shares fell on Thursday, with tech shares sliding early in the session after Apple Inc announced disappointing earnings on Wednesday.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 1 percent, while LG Display, an Apple supplier, fell 2.4 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.6 percent at 1,969.12 points at 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
HONG KONG, June 2 Private equity firm KKR & Co said on Friday it raised $9.3 billion for its most recent Asia-focused buyout fund, setting a record for the region as it looks for larger deals.