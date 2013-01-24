SEOUL, Jan 25 Seoul shares are expected to open
up on positive U.S. economic data, although volatility could
increase depending on the Korean won's movements.
"Apple's worse-than-expected earnings might have dented
sentiment yesterday, but it's not a sign of trouble in the
entire mobile phone market. Tech shares are expected to see a
mixed session," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang
Securities.
Signs of further weakening in the yen could trigger
sell-offs, Cho said, while fourth-quarter earnings reports from
heavyweight Samsung Electronics and Kia Motors
could also affect bets.
World equity markets rose on Thursday on encouraging
economic data despite a selloff in Apple shares, with U.S.
factory activity growing the most in nearly two years in January
and the number of new claims for jobless benefits dropping to a
five-year low.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.8 percent at 1,964.48 points on Thursday, its lowest
close since Dec. 10.
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @23:20 GMT---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,494.82 0% 0.010
USD/JPY 90.36 0.03% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.852 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,668.15 0.05% 0.790
US CRUDE $96.01 0.06% 0.060
DOW JONES 13825.33 0.33% 46.00
ASIA ADRS 134.44 0.25% 0.34
------------------------------------------------------------->S&
P rises for seventh day, 1,500 too steep a climb
>Bond prices fall as jobless claims drop to 5-yr low
>Yen falls after Japan official's comment
>Oil rises on encouraging economic data
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS **
Samsung Electronics announced a fourth-quarter operating
profit of a record 8.84 trillion Korean won ($8.27 billion) on
Friday, above a guidance of 8.8 trillion won it estimated
earlier this month.
**KIA MOTORS **
Kia Motors Corp will announce its fourth-quarter earnings
later in the day.
Shares in Kia's affiliate Hyundai Motor Co fell
4.6 percent after the automaker posted a weaker-than expected
quarterly profit of 1.89 trillion won ($1.77 billion) on
Thursday.
**LG DISPLAY **
LG Display Co Ltd reported a fourth-quarter
operating profit of 587 billion won ($550 million), one-third
higher than the market consensus and up from an operating loss
of 155 billion won for the same period a year earlier.
But LG Display, a major supplier of iPad and iPhone screens,
said its LCD panel shipments would slide in the first quarter of
2013, underscoring worries about weaker growth for Apple Inc
products.
**NONGSHIM **
Nongshim Co Ltd said reported late Thursday a net profit of
207.5 million won ($194,200) in 2012, a 99.8 percent decrease
from the previous year. The food processor also announced a
year-end dividend of 4,000 won per share, or 23.1 billion won.
($1 = 1068.7500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)