SEOUL Jan 28 South Korean shares fell on Monday, extending losses after the main board closed at an eight-week low on Friday because of the weakening yen and concerns about fourth-quarter earnings.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd slid 1.9 percent in early trading after hitting its lowest closing since Nov. 30 on Friday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent at 1,939.07 points at 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)