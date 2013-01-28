SEOUL Jan 28 South Korean shares closed at a two-month low on Monday as a weakening yen compounded concerns about weak corporate earnings and the sour outlook.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics <0059 30.KS> fell 3.2 percent to 1.372 million won per share, its lowest closing since Nov. 20.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) declined 0.36 percent to close at 1,939.71 points.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee)