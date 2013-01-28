SEOUL, Jan 29 Seoul shares are likely to trade in a tight range on Tuesday as recent heavy selling by foreign investors is expected to ease, but currency moves and weak corporate earnings could weigh on the market. "It's difficult to completely rule out pressure from currency moves, but with the won-dollar exchange rate rebounding lately, investors' focus could move from currencies to fundamentals," said Oh Seh-hyun, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities. The South Korean won plunged to its lowest in 13 weeks against the dollar on Monday, quoted at an intraday low of 1,093.5 per dollar at the end of onshore trade in its biggest daily decline since September 2011. South Korean shares have fallen 4.5 percent in the year-to-date as of Monday, underperforming a 1.7 percent gain in their Asian peers. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.4 percent at 1,939.71 points on Monday, its lowest close since Dec. 4. Foreign investors on Monday net sold more than 500 billion won ($465.4 million) for the second consecutive session, marking the largest foreign selloff in 16 months. --------------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:22 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,500.18 -0.18% -2.780 USD/JPY 90.68 -0.18% -0.160 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.965 -- 0.016 SPOT GOLD $1,654.59 0.02% 0.250 US CRUDE $96.50 0.65% 0.620 DOW JONES 13881.93 -0.10% -14.05 ASIA ADRS 133.57 -0.55% -0.74 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P 500 eases, ends longest winning run in 8 years >US Treasuries prices ease; supply looms >Dollar slips from 2-1/2-year peak vs yen >Oil rises as Hess refinery closure boosts gasoline ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **DAEWOONG PHARMA ** Generic drug maker Daewoong Pharma reported late on Monday an operating profit of 37.9 billion won ($34.7 million) in 2012, a 37.2 percent decrease from the previous year. **SAMSUNG C&T ** Samsung C&T Corp reported late on Monday an operating profit of 413.9 billion won ($378.6 million) in 2012, a 31.2 percent increase from the previous year. The construction and trading company set a target of 16.6 trillion won in new orders and 29.9 trillion won in revenue in 2013. **DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING ** Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd reported late on Monday an operating profit of 451.6 billion won ($413.1 million) in 2012, a 55.4 percent decrease from the previous year. ($1 = 1093.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)