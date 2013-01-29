* Hyundai Motor up 4.5 pct as yen strengthens
* Samsung Elec gains more than 2 pct after steep decline
* Defensive plays lose ground; banking, utilities down
SEOUL, Jan 29 Seoul shares gained early on
Tuesday on bargain-hunting after recent declines, with auto and
tech sectors gaining strongly after the won and yen currencies
reversed recent trends.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.8 percent to 1,955.82 points by 0228 GMT, after closing at
nearly a two-month low on Monday.
"The main board rebounded as pricing became attractive after
steep declines, with investors snapping up exporters as the yen
briefly strengthened and the won eased against the dollar," said
Kang Hyun-gie, an analyst at IM Investment & Securities.
South Korean shares had fallen 4.5 percent year-to-date as
of the previous session, underperforming a 1.7 percent gain in
their Asian peers.
Exporters, which lead the KOSPI in market capitalisation,
saw their shares fall due to the weakening yen and strengthening
won, as it had given a price advantage to Japanese rivals.
The yen took a breather from selling, briefly
strengthening against the dollar on Tuesday after touching its
lowest level to the dollar since June 2010 on Monday.
Meanwhile, the South Korean won plunged to its lowest
in 13 weeks against the dollar on Monday and marked its biggest
one-day decline since September 2011, although it rose against
the dollar early on Tuesday.
Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 2.4
percent near mid-session, snapping losses after a 4-session
decline wiped 15.9 trillion won ($14.54 billion) from its market
capitalisation as of Monday.
Automakers were one of the largest gainers, with
Hyundai Motor Co up 4.5 percent while sibling Kia
Motors Corp rose 6 percent.
"Hyundai Motor had previously fallen more than 10 percent in
a month as the won steadily strengthened. Shares could see
further gains if the exchange rate shows further signs of
stabilising," said Suh Sung-moon, an analyst at Korea Investment
& Securities.
Defensive plays such as banking and food and
beverage makers lost ground, with Hana Financial Group
down 2.6 percent while CJ Cheiljedang
fell 3.2 percent.
Local institutional investors purchased a net 124.7 billion
won ($114.06 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session,
lifting the index.
Advancing shares outnumbered decliners 405 to 347. The KOSPI
200 benchmark of core stocks was up 1 percent, while
the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.3 percent higher.
($1 = 1093.2500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)