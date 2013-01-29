BRIEF-Group Lease updates on involvement of co in fraud in trading in shares of Wedge Holdings
* Reference to news regarding involvement of group lease public co lease co ltd in fraud in trading in shares of wedge holdings in japan
SEOUL Jan 29 South Korean shares rose on Tuesday on institutional bargain-hunting, with the auto and tech sectors gaining strongly after steep declines driven by currency moves.
Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 2.7 percent, snapping losses after a 4-session decline wiped 15.9 trillion won ($14.54 billion) from its market capitalisation by Monday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 0.8 percent to close at 1,955.96 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Reference to news regarding involvement of group lease public co lease co ltd in fraud in trading in shares of wedge holdings in japan
STOCKHOLM, June 2 Streaming music service Spotify could be floated within a year, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday, after co-founder Martin Lorentzon told Swedish radio a listing was not in the pipeline.