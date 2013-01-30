SEOUL Jan 30 South Korean shares opened higher on Wednesday, with SK Hynix leading gains in the technology sector despite posting a weaker-than-expected profit.

SK Hynix gained 2.9 percent after the chipmaker returned to a quarterly profit on Wednesday on demand from mobile device makers such as Apple Inc, although it fell far short of forecasts.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.27 percent at 1,961.17 points at 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)