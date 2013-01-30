BRIEF-Mercal to pay net dividend of 0.8957 euros/shr on June 15
* TO PAY NET DIVIDEND OF 0.8957 EUROS PER SHARE ON JUNE 15 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qFoPDr
SEOUL Jan 30 South Korean shares opened higher on Wednesday, with SK Hynix leading gains in the technology sector despite posting a weaker-than-expected profit.
SK Hynix gained 2.9 percent after the chipmaker returned to a quarterly profit on Wednesday on demand from mobile device makers such as Apple Inc, although it fell far short of forecasts.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.27 percent at 1,961.17 points at 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* TO PAY NET DIVIDEND OF 0.8957 EUROS PER SHARE ON JUNE 15 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qFoPDr
SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazilian stock market operator B3 on Thursday launched the country's first commodities futures index in partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices, according to a statement.