SEOUL Jan 30 South Korean shares ended higher on Wednesday, as institutional investors and pension funds stepped up buying, offseting a sell-off by foreign investors.

Among heavyweights, Samsung Electronics ended up 2.2 percent while Hyundai Motor fell 1.5 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.43 percent at 1,964.44 points. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)