BRIEF-Mercal to pay net dividend of 0.8957 euros/shr on June 15
* TO PAY NET DIVIDEND OF 0.8957 EUROS PER SHARE ON JUNE 15 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qFoPDr
SEOUL Jan 30 South Korean shares ended higher on Wednesday, as institutional investors and pension funds stepped up buying, offseting a sell-off by foreign investors.
Among heavyweights, Samsung Electronics ended up 2.2 percent while Hyundai Motor fell 1.5 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.43 percent at 1,964.44 points. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazilian stock market operator B3 on Thursday launched the country's first commodities futures index in partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices, according to a statement.