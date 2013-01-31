BRIEF-Morgan Stanley reports 5.1 pct passive stake in Rosetta Genomics
* Morgan stanley reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Rosetta Genomics as of May 23, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL Jan 31 South Korean shares inched down on Thursday after two days of gains in cautious trading ahead of U.S. monthly nonfarm payroll data on Friday.
Automakers rebounded after the South Korean won eased and rival Toyota Motor announced recalls of more than 1 million vehicles globally.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.1 percent at 1,961.94 points, posting a monthly loss of 1.8 percent in January. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Morgan stanley reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Rosetta Genomics as of May 23, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IGM Financial Inc announces May 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management