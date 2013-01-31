SEOUL Jan 31 South Korean shares inched down on Thursday after two days of gains in cautious trading ahead of U.S. monthly nonfarm payroll data on Friday.

Automakers rebounded after the South Korean won eased and rival Toyota Motor announced recalls of more than 1 million vehicles globally.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.1 percent at 1,961.94 points, posting a monthly loss of 1.8 percent in January. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kim Coghill)