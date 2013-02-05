BRIEF-Beijing Vantone Real Estate to bid for 80 pct stake in investment management firm
* Says it plans to bid for 80 percent stake in investment management firm for at least 400.5 million yuan ($58.73 million)
SEOUL Feb 5 South Korean shares opened lower on Tuesday, extending losses into a fourth day, after U.S. and European stocks fell on worries about the euro zone, while a stronger won pressured exporters.
Samsung Electronics, the country's flagship exporter, fell 1 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.9 percent at 1,936.44 points at 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Says it plans to bid for 80 percent stake in investment management firm for at least 400.5 million yuan ($58.73 million)
* 'Made in Italy' labelling project could be ditched - sources