SEOUL Feb 5 South Korean shares opened lower on Tuesday, extending losses into a fourth day, after U.S. and European stocks fell on worries about the euro zone, while a stronger won pressured exporters.

Samsung Electronics, the country's flagship exporter, fell 1 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.9 percent at 1,936.44 points at 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)